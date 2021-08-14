Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Discovery by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Discovery by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

