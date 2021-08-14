Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,000 Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of PXJ opened at $3.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.