Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.