Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of VNDA opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $916.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.87.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

