Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $230,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

