Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Raised by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 3.3% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $543,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 183,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.96. 186,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

