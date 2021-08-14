Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $83,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.