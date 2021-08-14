Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $174.04. 194,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,917. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.