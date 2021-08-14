Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 14.8% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $34,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after buying an additional 4,490,446 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,294,000 after buying an additional 642,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,253,000 after buying an additional 852,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,126,000 after buying an additional 699,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,609,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 343,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.27. 1,218,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,430. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

