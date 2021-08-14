Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 488.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. 1,575,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $58.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

