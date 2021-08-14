Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,657. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

