Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.