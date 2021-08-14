Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Cut by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $230.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

