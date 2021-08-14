Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Up 4.3%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €0.24 ($0.28) and last traded at €0.24 ($0.28). Approximately 28,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.23 ($0.27).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

