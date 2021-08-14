Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down to $25.48

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.48, but opened at $24.60. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,265 shares of company stock worth $1,573,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

