Velas Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.28 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $103.33 million and $3.28 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001015 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001489 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001193 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.