Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 98549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Specifically, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,435,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,186,213 shares of company stock valued at $52,416,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $14,392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth $8,009,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

