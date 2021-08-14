Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ventas were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ventas by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,182,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after purchasing an additional 672,800 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.94.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.09 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.36, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

