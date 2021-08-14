Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59. Veritex has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,385. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.