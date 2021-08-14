Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth about $32,163,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Suzano by 46.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Suzano by 65.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 257,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Suzano by 147.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.