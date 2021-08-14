Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

RGEN stock opened at $257.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 144.11 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $258.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,434 shares of company stock worth $6,225,630 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

