Veriti Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 26.2% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

