Veriti Management LLC Invests $267,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 732 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $408.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.55. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.31.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

