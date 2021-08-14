Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total value of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,078 shares of company stock worth $4,868,755. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $321.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.83. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

