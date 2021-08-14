Veriti Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Medpace by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Medpace by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.13. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock worth $46,791,550. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

