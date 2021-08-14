Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

VET has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Vermilion Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 76,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 51.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

