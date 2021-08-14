Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 10,411 Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. 824,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,397. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

