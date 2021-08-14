Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in AutoNation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NYSE AN traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 805,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,320. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $125.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,405 shares of company stock valued at $21,379,535. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.