Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

