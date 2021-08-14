Versor Investments LP Sells 160 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after buying an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 198,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,290. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

