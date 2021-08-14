Versor Investments LP Sells 2,903 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Square were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,246,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

