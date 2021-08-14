Versor Investments LP Sells 4,441 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after acquiring an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,186,000 after acquiring an additional 423,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

RF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,731,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

