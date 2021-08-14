Versor Investments LP Takes $574,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after buying an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after purchasing an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PENN. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Shares of PENN traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,367. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -505.96 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.69) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

