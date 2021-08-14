Vertical Research Lowers Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) to Neutral

Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMBM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $982.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last quarter. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

