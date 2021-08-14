VIBE Trading 26% Higher This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. VIBE has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $6,862.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00875046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00102894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043738 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

