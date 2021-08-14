Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Video River Networks alerts:

This table compares Video River Networks and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.31% 0.28%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Video River Networks and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 100.66%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 8.81 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.90 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -7.51

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Video River Networks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.