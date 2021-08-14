Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Down 83.7% in July

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VKIN opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.39. Viking Energy Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

