Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:VINP opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $730.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

