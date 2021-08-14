Vine Energy (VEI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Vine Energy to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vine Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vine Energy stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. Vine Energy has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vine Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

