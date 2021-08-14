Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Up 454.9% in July

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 454.9% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIST. TheStreet upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:VIST traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,635. The company has a market capitalization of $405.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

