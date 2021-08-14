VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report $370,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.90.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

