Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

VVOS stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.34. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,900,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.