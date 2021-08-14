VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%.

Shares of VolitionRx stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,319.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, July 9th.

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on August 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

