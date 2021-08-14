Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €257.38 ($302.79).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €207.80 ($244.47) on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €214.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

