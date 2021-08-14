Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $62.83 million and $796,069.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00007584 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.92 or 0.00879892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00106594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044204 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

