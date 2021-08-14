W Green Pay Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $177,913.45 and approximately $16,769.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.10 or 0.00882807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00102521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00044324 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

