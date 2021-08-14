Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Waitr stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. Waitr has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeereddi Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

