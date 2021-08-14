Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $158.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.48.

WMT opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

