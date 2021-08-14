Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

FRA BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.07.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

