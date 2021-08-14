Warburg Research Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €85.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.28 ($94.45).

FRA BNR opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.07.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.