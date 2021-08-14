Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

